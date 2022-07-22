Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. 1,564,956 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

