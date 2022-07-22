Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $48.65 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,646,000. Affirm comprises about 7.7% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 534,003 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Affirm by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,647 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 223,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,884,512. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

