Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

