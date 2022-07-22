Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.47. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

