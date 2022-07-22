Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.47. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

