Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,450 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $6,708,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.