Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

