Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $534.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.67.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.