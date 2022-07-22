Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $184.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

