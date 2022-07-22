Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.