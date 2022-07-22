Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $90.20.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light & Wonder (LNW)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.