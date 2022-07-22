Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

