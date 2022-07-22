Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 25.77%.

Limestone Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

