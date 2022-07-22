Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

LIN stock opened at $287.94 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

