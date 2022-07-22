Linker Coin (LNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $360.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.92 or 1.00013790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

