Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Stock Price Up 9.3%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.56. Approximately 362,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 402,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

