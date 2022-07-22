Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $42.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $271.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $252.56 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.01.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,014,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

