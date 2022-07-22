Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $23.17

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $23.96. Livent shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7,840 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Livent by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.