LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,023. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 462,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

