Lloyd Park LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lloyd Park LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

