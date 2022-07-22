LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 4.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.49. 23,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 49,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

LMP Automotive Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,560 over the last three months. 38.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMPX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.21% of LMP Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

