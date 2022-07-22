Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Down 2.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 100,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 51,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

