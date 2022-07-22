Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Down 2.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 100,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 51,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Logiq Stock Down 2.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.21.
Logiq Company Profile
Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (LGIQ)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.