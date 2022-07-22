Loop Capital Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $22.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMT opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000.

Kennametal Company Profile



Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

