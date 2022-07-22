Lossless (LSS) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Lossless has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $473,339.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032584 BTC.
Lossless Coin Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
