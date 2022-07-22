Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $402.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $408.68.

LULU opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.99 and its 200 day moving average is $318.40. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

