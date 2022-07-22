Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVLU. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.