Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.67. 111,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,335,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

