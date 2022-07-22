LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0011

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 17% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $162,651.06 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.63 or 1.00066628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

