Lympo (LYM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,990.00

Lympo (LYM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $247,990.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,688.22 or 1.00026834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

