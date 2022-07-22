Lympo Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Lympo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $85,168.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.96 or 1.00043392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

