Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

MSGS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

