MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to C$23.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

