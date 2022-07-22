MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE MAG opened at C$15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.92.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

