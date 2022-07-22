Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $732.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,668,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

