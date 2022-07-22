Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MX opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $732.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,668,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.