Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 37.5%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 428,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 118,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.
Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
