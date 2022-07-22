Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.13. 5,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,582. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

