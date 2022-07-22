Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Holdings Decreased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.49% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOAN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

LOAN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

