ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MAN stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $75.70. 718,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

