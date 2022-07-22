ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

