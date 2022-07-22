MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $8.82 million and $230,483.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007769 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001791 BTC.
MAPS Coin Profile
MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,453,412 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
