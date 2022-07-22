MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $8.82 million and $230,483.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001791 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,453,412 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

Buying and Selling MAPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

