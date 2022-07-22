MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $7.90-8.30 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,313. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

