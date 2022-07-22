MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.56.

MKTX stock opened at $270.67 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

