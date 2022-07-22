Marlin (POND) Market Cap Tops $46.57 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032697 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

