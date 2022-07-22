Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

MMC traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.