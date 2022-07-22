Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

MMC traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,189. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.