Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 485,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.