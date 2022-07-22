Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 485,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

