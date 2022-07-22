Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 78.5% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 7.4 %

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $81,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.