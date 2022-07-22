Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Martinrea International stock remained flat at $7.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

