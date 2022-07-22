MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0589 on Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $133,687.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “



