Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $348.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.30. The company has a market cap of $338.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.