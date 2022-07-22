Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,717,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.18.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.