Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.