Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

